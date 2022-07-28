Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,129 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

NYSE RJF opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

