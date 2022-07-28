Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 376 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average of $265.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

