Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 617 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,241.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

