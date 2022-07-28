Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 723 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

