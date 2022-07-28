Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 933 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

