Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

