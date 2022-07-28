Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,136 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

NYSE:CF opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.