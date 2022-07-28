Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,554 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,934 shares of company stock worth $9,206,533 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

