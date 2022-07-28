Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

