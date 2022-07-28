Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares in the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,233 over the last 90 days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

