Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,297.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,314.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,330.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,179.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

