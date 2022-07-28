Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,523,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after buying an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 282,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TRU opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

