Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.72 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,425,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

