Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

