Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,577 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.73 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.