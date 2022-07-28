Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,074 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.