Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 152 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $145.07 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

