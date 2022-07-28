Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,116 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 4.9 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

