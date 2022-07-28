Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 9,159 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

