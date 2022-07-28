Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,218 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 741.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

