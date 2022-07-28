Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance
AHH stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.
Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
