Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AHH stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

