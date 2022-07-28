Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €3.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AT1. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €2.95 ($3.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of €7.02 ($7.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

