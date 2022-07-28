Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Barclays cut their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

