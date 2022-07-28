Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Up 0.8 %

ASUR stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.