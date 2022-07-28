Atria Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $231.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.