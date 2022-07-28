Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $867.35 million, a PE ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 2.74. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

