Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.24.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

