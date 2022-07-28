Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
FNF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Fidelity National Financial Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
