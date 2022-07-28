Atria Investments LLC Sells 287 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
