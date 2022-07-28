Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.