AutoCanada Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $49.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.44.

AutoCanada Stock Up 0.2 %

AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.69. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$22.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

About AutoCanada

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.