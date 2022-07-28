Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

