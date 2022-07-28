AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CS stock opened at €21.80 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €22.37 and its 200 day moving average is €24.76. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

