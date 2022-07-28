AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Up 3.9 %

AXAHY opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

AXA Announces Dividend

AXA Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.3754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 5.09%.

(Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.