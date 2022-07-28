Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

