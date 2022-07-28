Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target Cut to €20.90 by Analysts at Barclays

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Azimut Stock Performance
Azimut stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Azimut has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $53.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.
About Azimut
