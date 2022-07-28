Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target Cut to €20.90 by Analysts at Barclays

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Azimut Stock Performance

Azimut stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Azimut has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $53.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

