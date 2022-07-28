B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

ACLS stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $83.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 33.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 115.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

