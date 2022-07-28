Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total transaction of 10,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,323,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 5.32 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 4.81 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 9.10.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.