Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Acquires $243,900.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE BKR opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

