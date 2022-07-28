Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

