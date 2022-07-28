Barclays Cuts Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 8,300

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,150.00.
Croda International Price Performance
COIHY opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
