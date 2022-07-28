Barclays Cuts Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 8,300

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 8,700 ($104.82) to GBX 8,300 ($100.00) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.52) to GBX 6,000 ($72.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,150.00.

COIHY opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

