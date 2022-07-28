Barclays Trims Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Target Price to €24.00

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €26.00 ($26.53) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lagardere Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGDDF opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Lagardere has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Get Lagardere alerts:

Lagardere Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.