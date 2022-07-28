Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Basf in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 1.3 %

ETR:BAS opened at €41.62 ($42.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.57. Basf has a 12-month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($70.94).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.