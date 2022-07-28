Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

