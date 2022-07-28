Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.
BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works
In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.