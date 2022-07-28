Beach Point Capital Management Sells 3,663 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $16,886.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,469.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,570 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $16,172.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90.

On Friday, June 24th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91.

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90. Terran Orbital Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital ( NYSE:LLAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

