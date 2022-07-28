Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

VOXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.