Beck Bode LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 7.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.