Berenberg Bank Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €67.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from €78.00 ($79.59) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($76.53) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

KNRRY stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

