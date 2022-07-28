Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives GBX 1,574.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($18.97).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.57) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.28) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,372 ($16.53) on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,314.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,402.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 357.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.