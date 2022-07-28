Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 2.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

